In 4 different incidents, BSF shoots down drone, arrests 2 men and seizes weapons and drugs near international border in Punjab

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, March 28

In four separate incidents along the International Border in Punjab, the Border Security Force has shot down a drone, apprehended two persons and seized weapons and narcotics.

"During the intervening night of March 27-28, BSF troops detected intrusion of a drone in area of Ramtirath in Amritsar sector. Counter-drone measures were taken, and a search operation was launched. During the search operation, BSF troops arrested two men and seized 3.22 kg heroin," a BSF officer said.

The local police and sister agencies have been informed of the incident and further investigations into the arrest and seizure are in progress.

"On March 27, at about 8.30 pm, BSF troops deployed along the Indo-Pakistan boundary detected a drone intrusion from Pakistan in the area of Rajatal Border Outpost of Amritsar sector," the officer said.

The drone was fired upon and counter-drone measures taken. Subsequently, on Tuesday morning, during search of the area, BSF troops recovered a black-coloured drone along with a white bag approximately 700 metres from the International Border and 350 metres from the border fence.

On examining the bag, a packet wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and a small torch were found, the officer added.

In the third incident, during a detailed search operation based on specific intelligence, BSF troops seized a .30 calibre pistol along with a magazine and eight bullets, besides two packets of heroin weighing 2.02 kg in area of NS Wala Border Outpost in Abohar sector, the officer added.

Further, on March 27 at about 8.20 pm, BSF troops detected intrusion by a drone from Pakistan near the Attari Joint Check Post. Troops fired at the intruding drone, and during search of the area, a packet containing 2 kg contraband, suspected to be heroin, was seized on Tuesday morning, the officer said.