BSF shoots down drone near International Border in Amritsar sector; seizes soft drink bottle filled with drugs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone near the International Border in the Amritsar Sector on Friday and seized a plastic bottle filled with about half a kg of narcotics.

On September 29, 2023, during afternoon hours, forward deployed BSF troops intercepted the movement of a drone near Rajatal village, a BSF officer said.

During search operations carried out ahead of the border fence, troops recovered a drone, along with a soft drink bottle filled with suspected heroin attached to it, from the paddy fields adjacent to the village, he added.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter DJI Mavic-3 Classic, made in China, and the gross weight of the recovered heroin is 545 grams.

