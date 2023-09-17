BSF shoots down drone, seizes 2.5 kg drugs near International Border in Ferozepur sector

Chandigarh, September 17
The Border Security Force shot down a drone near the International Border in the Ferozepur sector during the early hours of Sunday. Later, in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, a packet containing about 2.5 kg narcotics was seized from the area.
On September 17, around 4.10 am,BSF troops detected the movement of a drone near Gatti Rajoke village in Ferozepur district. As per the laid-down drill, troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone by shooting at it, a BSF officer said.
A joint search operation with the police was carried out and at around 6.30 am, a large packet, suspected to contain heroin, was found from the fields near the village, he added.
In the evening of September 16, the BSF shot down a China-made drone in the Tarn Taran Sector.
The downed drone, a quadcopter DJI Mavic-3 Classic, was recovered from the fields near TJ Singh Village in a joint search operation with the Punjab Police.
