BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran, seizes 2.7kg drugs

Chandigarh, October 3
The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone near the International Border in Tarn Taran Sector on Monday evening and seized 2.7 kg drugs.
On October 2, the BSF troops intercepted the movement of a drone near Kalsian Khurd village, a BSF officer said.
During search operations carried out ahead of the border fence, troops found a drone along with a large packet wrapped in polythene from a paddy field, he added.
The recovered drone is a Quadcopter DJI Matrice 300 RTK, made in China.
After intercepting a drone movement, @BSF_Punjab launched a search operation ahead of the Border fence and recovered 01 #drone (Model DJI Matrice 300 RTK) & 01 packet, suspected to be narcotics (appx 2.7Kg) from a field in the area near Vill.- Kalsian Khurd, Dist.-Tarn Taran. pic.twitter.com/iXOFRZMdSD— BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) October 2, 2023
