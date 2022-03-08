BSF shoots down Pakistan drone in Ferozepur

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 7

The alert jawans of the 103rd Battalion of the Border Security Force shot down a Pakistan drone near Thathi Jaimal Singh border outpost along the International Border and recovered heroin worth Rs 21 crore.

As per information, the jawans heard buzzing sound emanating from the Pakistan side in the wee hours of today.

Sources said BSF personnel on duty sounded the alert and subsequently opened fire towards the flying object.

The jawans illuminated the area by firing flares to spot the object, following which the drone was brought down.

Later, the BSF cordoned off the area and seized the drone, which also had a green colour bag containing four packets of contraband.

Officials said the gross weight of the contraband was found to be 4.267 kg.

The quadcopter (DJI Matrice 300 RTX) shot down by the security forces today has been used by Pakistan-based agencies time and again to drop arms and contraband inside the Indian territory. —