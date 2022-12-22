BSF shoots down Pak drone, seizes 4.3 kg contraband in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

The International Border in Amritsar sector remained active during the intervening night of December 20-21, with the BSF shooting down a drone and confiscating 4.3 kg of contraband. In Fazilka sector, 25 packets were seized near the barbed fencing after jawans opened fire on suspected smugglers.

While undertaking search operations during the day, jawans seized 4.3-kg narcotics near the Daoke border outpost in Amritsar, the BSF said. The packets, wrapped in yellow tape, are suspected to contain heroin.

A drone had entered India from the Pakistani side at 7.20 pm yesterday. It hovered for a few minutes when anti-drone measures were taken by personnel of the 144 Battalion.

In the morning, the fallen drone was spotted 20 metres inside the Pakistan’s territory opposite the Bharopal border outpost. Search operations were launched thereafter.

In the second incident, jawans observed some suspicious movement of smugglers during the wee hours on both sides of the border fencing in area falling near Gatti Ajaib Singh village in Fazilka district. Alert BSF troops fired at Pakistani smugglers, who escaped taking advantage of dense fog. The entire area was cordoned off and the police was informed.

During search operations, jawans recovered 25 packets of contraband wrapped in a yellow tape from across the barbed fencing along with a 12-foot PVC pipe and a shawl.

2 peddlers nabbed in Moga