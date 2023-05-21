BSF shoots down two drones, seizes 2.6-kg narcotics

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

The Border Security Force shot down two drones near the International Border in Amritsar sector late on Friday evening and seized 2.6 kg of narcotics.

“On May 19, at 9.24 pm, BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of a suspected drone and something being dropped in the fields near Rattan Khurd village in Amritsar district,” a BSF officer said.

As per the laid down drill, the troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone by firing at it, he said.

During the subsequent search of the area, the troops found a quadcopter, DJI Matrice RTK-300, along with a consignment containing two packets of suspected heroin attached to the drone by means of an iron ring. Four luminous strips were also found pasted on the consignment for easy detection. The gross weight of the recovered package was 2.6 kg.

In the second incident, BSF troops deployed heard the buzzing sound of a suspected drone near Udhar Dhariwal village in the same sector and fired towards it, the officer said. During a search of the area, the troops found a black drone, a DJI Matrice RTK, in a partially broken condition from the fields adjacent to the village.

Earlier this week, in three incidents on the same day, the BSF had seized over 17 kg of narcotics and a pistol after shooting at drones and miscreants in Amritsar and Fazilka sectors.