BSF shoots drone in Amritsar sector of Punjab

PTI

New Delhi, February 8

A “rogue” drone entering into India from Pakistan along the International Border in Punjab has been shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday, a force spokesperson said.

The drone “fell down in Pakistani territory across the IB (International Border)”, he said.

The incident took place during the intervening night of February 7-8 near border post 'Babapir' in Amritsar sector of Punjab.

BSF troops fired upon the drone and deployed all counter-drone measures. As a result, the drone, which was returning to Pakistan, fell down in Pakistani territory across the IB, the spokesperson said.