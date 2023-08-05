BSF troops shoot man in 'self-defence'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 4

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot dead an unidentified person “in self-defence”. He was moving towards them in an “aggressive manner” near the International Border in the Tarn Taran Sector on Friday morning.The incident occurred around 4 am close to the border fence near the Bhikiwind-Khalra village, a BSF officer said.The troops repeatedly warned the person to not proceed further and when he did not pay heed, they opened fire in self-defence, the officer added.The local police have been intimated about the incident and investigations are being conducted to establish the identity of the deceased and ascertain his movements and activities, sources said.

