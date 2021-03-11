BSF's extended jurisdiction: Final report on new 50km limit prepared; to be soon submitted to Union Home Ministry

In Punjab, the BSF jurisdiction, from the border towards the hinterland, was enhanced from the earlier 15 kms to 50 kms

BSF's extended jurisdiction: Final report on new 50km limit prepared; to be soon submitted to Union Home Ministry

BSP troops on patrolling duty. PTI File

PTI

New Delhi, June 12

A blueprint that defines the extended jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) and its new logistical requirements in various frontier states has been prepared and is soon expected to be submitted to the Union home ministry, officials said.

The BSF guards over 6,300 kms of the Indian fronts with Pakistan on the west and Bangladesh on the eastern flank of the country.

The central government in October 2021 had issued a notification to amend a July 2014 enabling provision for the BSF personnel and officers while they operate in the border areas.

While in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam the BSF jurisdiction, from the border towards the hinterland, was enhanced from the earlier 15 kms to 50 kms, in Gujarat the same limit has been reduced from 80 kms to 50 kms while in Rajasthan the limit has been kept unchanged at 50 kms.

An exercise has been undertaken by the BSF along with its other sister agencies to identify and mark the new 50 km jurisdiction and its alignment on the ground as per the notification issued last year. This is part of the step-by-step implementation of the new government order.

The geographical locations, physical structures that will fall along the new axis have been identified, officials told PTI.

The requirement for having some halting points, posts and other logistical requirements for troops undertaking operations against cross-border crimes have been identified and will be placed before the Union home ministry in due time for approval, they said.

Once the proposal is approved, the new communication, logistics and if required posts for jawans will be created gradually, the officials privy to the exercise said.

Officials in the security establishment said the force has undertaken a number of operations under the enhanced jurisdiction powers in various states over the last few months and every such action has been undertaken "after informing the local (state) police."

The results have been good so far and the force has been able to check cross-border crimes like narcotics trafficking and cattle smuggling in the about dozen cases where it has undertaken operations under the new jurisdiction, they said.

The Union home ministry informed the Parliament in December last year that the enhancement in jurisdiction "is aimed at empowering BSF to discharge its border guarding duties more effectively in the wake of use of technology like dynamic remotely operated navigation equipment (drones), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), etc., generally having long range, by anti-national forces for surveillance as well as for smuggling for arms, narcotics and fake Indian currency notes (FICN)."

"It would also help in curbing the menace of cattle smuggling as smugglers take refuge in the interior areas outside the jurisdiction of BSF. There is no impact on the jurisdiction of state government," Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai had said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

He was responding to a question after the governments of West Bengal and Punjab "expressed their apprehension that such a move encroaches upon the powers of the state government."

"Their apprehensions are ill-founded. The extension of territorial jurisdiction of BSF would result in better and more effective control on trans-border crimes in conjunction and cooperation with the states," the minister had said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

'Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan': Indian student shares picture of SBI London branch shut for lunch, netizens find bank upholding native culture

2
Punjab

How did Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind Sidhu Moosewala's killing from jail?

3
Amritsar

Dubai-returned man shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar; crime caught on CCTV

4
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Differences crop up between state, Delhi cops over inquiry

5
Punjab

Now, panchayat land sale by ex-Congress minister Tript Bajwa under scanner

6
Nation

Thaw in ties with Kabul, flights from next week

7
Punjab

12 langars at Sidhu Moosewala's village to mark singer's birthday

8
Nation

Army jawan from Ukhimath missing from India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh for 13 days

9
Entertainment

Weekend plans: Kareena Kapoor asks Karisma Kapoor to send 'some chicken' for Taimur Ali Khan… guess why?

10
Entertainment

Top celebrity fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad

Don't Miss

View All
Chasing Cancer Cure
Features

Chasing Cancer Cure

Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today
Pollywood

Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today

Once beggars, these kids now go to school
Punjab

Once beggars, these kids now go to school

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula
Chandigarh

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula

Gagnster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands
Entertainment

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands

As Mumbai receives season’s first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending on Twitter
Trending

As Mumbai receives season's first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Top News

Bulldozers raze parts of Friday violence accused's house in UP's Prayagraj

Prophet remark row: In UP’s Prayagraj, bulldozers demolish house of Friday violence accused

Javed Ahmad, alias Pump, identified as main conspirator behi...

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable

The former Punjab chief minister is admitted to a private ho...

Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital owing to Covid-related issues

Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital owing to Covid-related issues

Condition stable, tweets party media chief Randeep Surjewala

Top fashion designer found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad

Top celebrity fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad

Pratyusha had worked as fashion designer for leading celebri...

How did Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind Sidhu Moosewala's killing from jail?

How did Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind Sidhu Moosewala's killing from jail?

Is it possible for an inmate lodged in Asia's largest prison...

Cities

View All

Property dispute: Grocer shot dead by councillor’s son, 1 hurt

Property dispute: Grocer shot dead by councillor's son, 1 hurt

Dubai-returned man shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar; crime caught on CCTV

Despite incentive, DSR technique fails to catch up with paddy farmers

Scorching heat snuffs out five lives in three days

Guru Ki Wadali firing incident: Two arrested for firing again outside complainant's house

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Differences crop up between state, Delhi cops over inquiry

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Differences crop up between state, Delhi cops over inquiry

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

Crackdown on illegal hoardings

Crackdown on illegal hoardings in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Congress chief Chawla resigns

Denied entry, youths open fire outside Jungle Bar club in Chandigarh's Kalagram

Landran goldsmith robbed of 1.5-kg gold, 25-kg silver

Centre seeks info on pvt schools given land

Huge fire breaks out at Gaffar market in Delhi's Karol Bagh; 39 fire tenders rushed to spot

Huge fire breaks out at Gaffar market in Delhi's Karol Bagh; 39 fire tenders rushed to spot

Delhi water woes: BJP leaders meet Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, seek water supply

Delhi records high of 43.8 degrees, no respite from heat likely till June 15

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain petition accusing French news agency AFP of racial discrimination

Farm unions protest concrete lining of Kandi canal bed

Farm unions protest concrete lining of Kandi canal bed

Now, RPO to issue 600 Police Clearance Certificates per day

Man tries to grab land on fake Aadhaar card

Locals show empathy for hapless horse

Providing roof & hope to the needy

Gang involved in Fino Bank robbery busted

Gang involved in Fino Bank robbery busted

2 deadliest black spots claimed 16 lives in Khanna

Gas agency employee robbed of Rs 25K

13 more contract infection in Ludhiana district

Truck runs over 3 sleeping on the roadside, two killed

Open heart surgeries performed at Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital; first government hospital in Punjab to achieve this feat

Open heart surgeries performed at Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital; first government hospital in Punjab to achieve this feat

Play 'Hun ta sudhron yaro' highlights importance of water

Conclave dwells on NCC training

Vaccination camp