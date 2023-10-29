BSNL to start 4G service from Punjab

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 28

State-owned telecom firm Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is planning to launch 4G services in December and will kick off the project from Punjab.

The services will roll out across the country by June next year, Chairman and Managing Director P K Purwar said on Saturday at the India Mobile Congress. News agency PTI quoted Purwar saying, “BSNL 4G service is ready for launch in Punjab in December. We have already done the work required for a network with 200 sites. We are in the process of installing 3,000 sites in Punjab”.

#Bharat #BSNL