BSP announces candidates for Fatehgarh Sahib, Bathinda Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

Hoshiarpur, April 25
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday announced two more candidates for Punjab for the Lok Sabha polls.
The party fielded Kulwant Singh Mehto from Fatehgarh Sahib and Lakhveer Singh Nika from Bathinda.
Punjab BSP chief Jasvir Singh Garhi said Nika, who is the party's district head from Bathinda, will contest from Bathinda.
Mehto, currently serving as the secretary of the state unit, will fight from Fatehgarh Sahib.
Garhi said the BSP had so far declared the names of nine candidates.
Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the last phase on June 1.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deeply biased: MEA on US report citing human rights violations in India
The annual report of the State Department highlights instanc...
Couldn't talk due to strictness of jail authorities: Amritpal's family after meeting him in jail
Their visit comes a day after Singh's legal counsel Rajdev S...
Centre grants 'Y' category security to Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary and 2 other Punjab Congress rebels
The Central Reserve Police Force has been directed by the Mi...
First Sikh court opens in UK to deal with family disputes
According to ‘The Times’, the Sikh court was launched last w...