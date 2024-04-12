BSP names Dr Makhan Singh from Sangrur

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, April 11

The BSP today named Dr Makhan Singh, state general secretary of the party and a retired Deputy Director, Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, as its candidate for Sangrur seat.

The BSP has already announced its two candidates, Rakesh Suman for Hoshiarpur and Surinder Kamboj for the Ferozepur parliamentary constituency.

During service, Dr Makhan Singh remained active for a BSP wing — the Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) — from 2002 to 2015. After his retirement in 2015, he joined the BSP and contested election from the Mehal Kalan (Barnala) Assembly constituency in 2017. He is fond of reading books, especially on Dalit leaders, dignitaries and their movements.

Talking to the reporter on the phone, Dr Makhan Singh, who is a resident of Sangrur city, said his name for the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency had been cleared by national president of the BSP Mayawati. There was a big population comprising the Dalits, poor workers and members of various weaker sections. He hoped that they would certainly vote for him in the election.

Dr Makhan Singh said the candidates for remaining 10 seats would be announced soon after the clearance of their names by Mayawati.

