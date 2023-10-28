BTech student from Telangana dies by suicide in Punjab’s Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, October 28

A 21-year-old BTech student from Telangana allegedly died by suicide in his room at a guest house near LPU (Lovely Professional University), Phagwara on Saturday morning.

Police said the deceased was identified as Varun Kumar Subudhi, who was reportedly found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room.

According to police, the deceased was a BTech final year student at the university and some domestic problem was reportedly said to be the reason behind the alleged suicide.

Officials said a case was registered under relevant sections and the body was kept in the mortuary at Phagwara civil hospital.

Investigation is underway and the body of the deceased would be handed over to the family after post-mortem, they said.

#Lovely Professional University LPU #Phagwara #Telangana