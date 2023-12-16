Budding singer Navjot Singh Virk’s 2018 murder case solved, one held

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 15

The police claimed to have cracked the blind murder case of budding singer Navjot Singh Virk, also known as Issapuria, 22, with the arrest of one person after more than five years.

The accused has been identified as Abhishek, alias Rajat Rana, 25, a resident of Umarpur village of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh. Another accused, identified as Saurav of Sultanpur Barwala, who was involved in this murder died, purportedly of drug overdose.

Mohali SSP Dr Sandeep Kumar Garg said, “In May 2018, Abhishek had shot him dead with five bullets following heated arguments, along with his accomplice Saurav, who targeted Navjot to snatch his car.”

SP (Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said the accused were working for the UP-based Rahul Khatta gang, and their motive was to snatch the car from the singer allegedly to commit another crime. In the heat of the moment, they killed him, but fled leaving behind the car, the SP added.

#Mohali