Budget session: Congress stages walkout over privilege motion against Bhagwant Mann in Sukhwinder Kotli case

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, March 11

The Opposition Congress today staged a walkout from the Assembly during Zero Hour amid sloganeering against the Speaker over his failure to decide on the privilege motion against CM Bhagwant Mann for his alleged remarks against Congress MLA Sukhwinder Kotli.

As the day proceedings began, CLP Leader Partap Singh Bajwa asked the Speaker about the status of the privilege motion moved against the Chief Minister for his remark against Kotli.

But as Zero Hour ended and call attention notices were being taken up, MLA Kotli along with other party MLAs rushed to the well of the House demanding the reply on the status of the privilege motion moved against the CM. After the Speaker said he was studying the motion, the Opposition MLAs staged a walkout.

Congress MLA Pargat Singh sought the constitution of a Vidhan Sabha Committee to check the rampant illegal mining. Flagging the case of large-scale illegal mining in the Chitti Bein, Jalandhar, he said despite a complaint to the district and police administration, the activity continued unabated. This had threatening farmers, who had land adjoining the area. Supporting Pargat Singh, AAP MLA Naresh Kataria also demanded to set up a committee to check complaints of illegal mining.

Earlier, the CLP Leader urged the Speaker to have a full-day discussion on the issue of farmers’ agitation, besides moving a condemnation resolution against the BJP-led NDA and Haryana governments for atrocities on farmers, who are sitting on Haryana borders. He was supported by PPCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring. Bajwa said the Centre was trying to paint Punjabis and farmers as anti-national.

Supporting the agitation, the Speaker said the farmers were fighting for the cause of the common man and small traders and the agitation was not for their rights alone.

Amid the discussion on farmers’ issue, Congress MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary played an old video of Mann wherein he was heard stating that if the Centre could not give the MSP, the state should bring in a law to do the same.

Powers of Vidhan Sabha Panchayat Committee questioned

MLA Barinder Meet Pahra said Panchayat Department officials questioned the powers of the Vidhan Sabha Panchayat Committee probing a case against BDPO Baljit Singh. He is accused of embezzling Rs 9 lakh in Lodhi Nangal village. Instead of registering an FIR against the BDPO, he had been chargesheeted, which was eye wash. He pointed out that the department had questioned the powers of the Vidhan Sabha committee.

Cheema marked absent on Budget day

Harpal Cheema and Aman Arora attend a session on Monday.

Minister Aman Arora pointed out that despite being present in the House, he was marked absent. Not only him, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, on the day of presentation of the Budget on March 5, was also marked absent in the Vidhan Sabha app. It was later clarified that the MLAs were to log in to the app to mark their attendance.

Pros & cons of opium cultivation

As AAP MLA Kulwant Singh Bajigar requested nod to poppy cultivation to keep the youth away from the addiction of deadly heroin and other synthetic drugs, the Speaker reminded the House that every subject had its pros and cons. He said British overpowered the Chinese army through use of opium.

State commissions headless

Congress leader Partap Bajwa pointed out that many state commissions such as the NRI Commission, Food Commission, General Category Commission and Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) had been headless for long. This was causing harassment to the consumer.

Use Punjabi words during session

AAP MLA Dinesh Chadha said the questions asked in Zero Hour should be answered by the respective ministers. He also sought the use of Punjabi words during the conduct of Vidhan Sabha sessions. Words such as Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Zero Hour and Question Hour should be used in Punjabi language.

