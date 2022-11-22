Build Haryana Assembly in Panchkula: AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

The AAP on Monday said, “Punjab has sole right on Chandigarh. Haryana will not be allowed to construct its separate legislative assembly in Chandigarh.”

In a statement issued here, AAP’s state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang asserted, “Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and will always remain so.”

He said Chandigarh was established on land of dozens of villages of Punjab. He added, “The AAP and the Punjab Government will vehemently oppose any proposal of the Haryana Government to build its separate legislative assembly in Chandigarh.”

“Haryana should construct its legislative assembly building in Panchkula, Karnal or elsewhere. Punjab has the sole right over Chandigarh,” Kang further stated.

