Builder shot, engineer injured in firing by worker in Canada

Bathinda, April 9

Buta Singh Gill, a builder and president of Guru Nanak Sikh Temple, has been shot dead in Edmonton, Canada.

Another Punjabi man Sarabjeet Singh, a civil engineer, has also been shot at, who is reportedly fighting for his life in a hospital. Buta Singh owned Gill Built Homes Ltd., a luxury home building company, in Edmonton.

The incident took place at a construction site near the Millwood Rec Center in Alberta province. Three persons were reportedly present at the site when an altercation took place, resulting in an Indian-origin construction worker opening fire at both Gill and Singh before killing himself.

In a press release, the police said the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) was investigating the death of two men.

The police said, “On the arrival at the spot, they found two men dead and a 51-year-old man was seriously injured. He was shifted to a hospital.”

The police stated that the autopsies had been scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Gill had earlier lodged complaints with the police about receiving extortion and threat calls.

Former Edmonton city councillor and former EPS member Mohinder Banga said he came to the site of the incident after hearing that Gill had been killed in a shooting.

