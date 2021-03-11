Bullet-hit copy of Guru Granth Sahib to be displayed from June 2 to 5

PTI

Amritsar, June 1

A copy of the Guru Granth Sahib which was hit by a bullet during Operation Bluestar in 1984 will be put on display by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee at the Golden Temple for four days from Thursday.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said the holy ‘saroop’ (scripture) will be displayed from June 2 till 5.

Operation Bluestar was carried out in June 1984 by the Army to flush out militants from the temple complex. The copy of the holy Sikh book was installed in the Golden Temple during the operation.

The holy ‘saroop’ was displayed for the first time last year.

“The army action on Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib and Sri Akal Takht Sahib in June 1984 has become an everlasting part of the Sikh psyche and every year, with the start of June month, these wounds of Sikh Quam (community) starts oozing,” Dhami said.

“This holy ‘saroop’ will be adorned at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Gurbakhsh Singh near Sri Akal Takht Sahib from June 2 to 5,” he said.

The ‘sangat’ (Sikh community) will have the opportunity to have a glimpse of the holy ‘saroop’ during these four days, he added.