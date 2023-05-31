Bullet-riddled ‘Saroop’ to be displayed on Bluestar anniversary

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 30

Ahead of the anniversary of Operation Bluestar on June 6, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has announced that the bullet-riddled copy of the holy Guru Granth Sahib ‘Saroop’ that was installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple would be displayed on the occasion.

The original bullet mark on the cover of the holy scripture has been kept as it was. The bullet had damaged its cover and 90 ‘angs’ (pages). The conservation of the handwritten ‘Saroop’ was undertaken by experts, who retained some marks of damage on it.

A special paper was arranged from overseas and pasted on the damaged portion of the ‘angs’, only to get it blended with the original page.

The decision to display the holy ‘Saroop’ was taken by the SGPC’s executive body during a meeting held today.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the ‘Saroop’ would be open for public viewing on June 6 at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Gurbaksh Singh, behind the Akal Takht.