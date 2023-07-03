Bungling in langar leftover proceeds at Golden Temple puts SGPC in dock

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, July 2

The misappropriation that had come to the fore in the Golden Temple kitchen has put the SGPC administration under the scanner.

It is learnt that the SGPC staffers were allegedly involved in siphoning of around Rs 1 crore by disposing of the leftover community food from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee Langar Hall during 2019-21.

The leftover food, including the stale ‘chapattis’, rice and vegetables, are put on sale for cattle feed. Though there is a tendering process set up by the SGPC, it is alleged that the amount was tampered with and not fully deposited in the SGPC’s exchequer by the employees concerned.

At present, two storekeepers have been suspended and exercise is on to recover the amount from them.

Taking cognisance of the scam, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday put a question mark on the SGPC’s administration. Tagging Dhami, he tweeted in Punjabi: If I say it, then you will say that I said so...it will lead to exposing our own fault…rest will be cleared by the president about this scam.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the administrative lapses that had surfaced in the community kitchen were being thoroughly investigated and would be put up in public domain in a transparent manner. He assured that those who are proven guilty would face action. “The misappropriation was unearthed by SGPC’s flying squad only. The investigation is still underway. There is no room for mercy for the culprits,” he said.

An official of the SGPC, preferring anonymity, said that the amount was embezzled during the Covid pandemic when it was not deposited in SGPC accounts but had come to light a few months ago.

He said the former and existing managers, storekeepers and inspectors who looked after the langar arrangements were being questioned.

“Initially, it appeared to be an embezzlement of Rs 60 lakh but as the investigation progressed, the amout rose between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 1 crore,” he said.

Every day, nearly one lakh devotees visit the Golden Temple and its community kitchen feeds nearly 75,000 people free of cost.

Nearly 12,000 kg flour, 1,500 kg rice, 13,000 kg lentils and up to 2,000 kg vegetables are processed daily to prepare langar.

Full amount not deposited in exchequer

