Burglars strike at Ferozepur Cantt

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur, January 18

In a major security lapse, burglars broke into high- security zone of the 7th Infantry Unit of the Army at Ferozepur Cantonment and decamped with two communication devices on Tuesday night, the police said today.

Though the Punjab Police and the Military police are probing the matter, it’s likely that burglars took advantage of dense fog to enter the 7th Infantry Unit.

Major Sandeep Kumar Yadav, Commanding Officer, 7th Infantry Division, informed the police that some unknown persons entered a building of the Army and stole two communication devices.

The estimated cost of the devices is stated to be Rs 38.60 lakh, but the exact losses were yet to be ascertained, said Major Yadav, adding that an internal inquiry, has also been ordered.

The incident has put the military intelligence and various other investigating agencies on their toes.

The Signals Regiment is located close to 408 Gun Missile Regiment, which is a highly-sensitive area.

A case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered against unknown persons on the complaint of Major Yadav.