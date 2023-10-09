Burglars target farm houses

Abohar, October 8
Unidentified miscreants stole goods worth thousands of rupees from the rooms built in the fields behind the local cremation ground here last night.
They also tried to steal copper wire from the PSPCL transformer but did not succeed in their task.
Farmer Sukhjinder Singh Rajan said when he went to his farm at 6 am on Sunday, the gates of the rooms were lying broken and valuables had been stolen.
In a separate incident, unidentified persons broke the lock of a room in an agricultural farm last night in Gaddandob village near here.
