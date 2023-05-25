Bus driver’s son science topper

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 24

The Class XII topper in the science stream, Navneet Singh has bagged an overall fourth rank in the state with 99.20 per cent marks. Navneet stood first in the medical stream.

A student of Government Senior Secondary (Smart) School, Civil Lines, Patiala, Navneet dedicated his success to his teachers and parents. “I worked hard and remained dedicated to studies. I actually enjoyed my subjects and it really helped me,” he stated.

“My father is a PRTC bus driver and my mother is a government teacher. I would board a bus from my village Majalkhurd and then take an autorickshaw every day to reach school,” says Navneet, who wants to become an IAS officer.