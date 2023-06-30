Bus stand to be shifted temporarily

Abohar, June 29
The main bus stand here will be temporarily shifted to Kinnow Mandi near the new grain market on the Abohar-Malout-Fazilka bypass. Municipal Corporation Commissioner-cum-Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal today visited the bus stand and took stock of the ongoing work. She said the renovation work might still take some time, so it would be better to shift the bus stand from the present location temporarily.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Convoy stopped, Rahul visit to Manipur triggers political spat
Takes copter to Churachandpur | Cong fumes, BJP dubs visit ‘...
PM chairs BJP top brass meet amid buzz of govt, party rejig
Up next, meeting of Council of Ministers on Monday
Shah: Nitish aims to stay CM, not become PM; he’s fooling Lalu
Attacks Oppn, says Cong has failed to launch Rahul despite t...