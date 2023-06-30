Bus stand to be shifted temporarily

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 29

The main bus stand here will be temporarily shifted to Kinnow Mandi near the new grain market on the Abohar-Malout-Fazilka bypass. Municipal Corporation Commissioner-cum-Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal today visited the bus stand and took stock of the ongoing work. She said the renovation work might still take some time, so it would be better to shift the bus stand from the present location temporarily.