Bus, truck collide in Abohar; 10 hurt

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 9

A Punjab Roadways bus running on the Srivijayanagar-Abohar-Moga route collided with a truck on the Sriganganagar-Abohar stretch of the NH 62 here on Thursday morning. Four women passengers travelling in the bus suffered serious injuries while six others sustained minor injuries. The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital here.

According to information, construction work of an overbridge on the highway was underway near Kallar Khera village, about 28 km from here. A truck plying on the bridge took a U-turn when the driver realised about its closure. Meanwhile, the bus driver coming from Sriganganagar side could not see the truck due to smog and the bus collided with it.

People nearby immediately took the injured people to Abohar Civil Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

On receiving information about the mishap, a police team from Khuian Sarwar reached the site and impounded the vehicles and started investigation.

