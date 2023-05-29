Buses found plying on unscheduled routes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar today said that the “Minister’s Flying Squad” found five PUNBUS buses plying on unscheduled routes, besides detecting three cases of ticket theft.

The checking by the flying squad came following complaints in that regard. During the checking at the Morinda bypass, a Patti depot bus (PB 02 LG 4279) was found plying on an unscheduled route.

Similar violations were noticed in case of Batala depot bus (PB 06 BX 0213) at Khanna flyover, Ludhiana depot bus (PB 10GX 5376) at Khanna bypass, Amritsar-1 depot bus (PB 02 EG 5739) and Batala depot bus (PB 06 BC 0216) at Goraya bridge.