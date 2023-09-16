Businessmen pitch for ‘Punjab Capital Region’

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 15

From expediting GST assessment to development of the Punjab Capital Region on the lines of the NCR (National Capital Region), industrialists raised their issues and demands during the Sarkar Sanatkar Milni here today.

“The state should develop Punjab Capital Region by including the districts of Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ropar and Patiala to give fillip to industrialisation in the state,” said RS Sachdeva, PHDCCI chairman, Punjab chapter.

Industrialists also mentioned that the GST assessment for fiscal year 2017-18 is still pending and requested CM Bhagwant Mann to expedite the process.

Industrialists suggested that there should be a roadmap for the next 10 years, taking into consideration of investment potential, law and order situation and road infrastructure. Industry associations thanked the government for shifting the approval of building plan of industries back to the Factories Department.

#Goods and Services Tax GST #Mohali