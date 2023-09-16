Businessmen pitch for ‘Punjab Capital Region’

Mohali, September 15
From expediting GST assessment to development of the Punjab Capital Region on the lines of the NCR (National Capital Region), industrialists raised their issues and demands during the Sarkar Sanatkar Milni here today.
“The state should develop Punjab Capital Region by including the districts of Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ropar and Patiala to give fillip to industrialisation in the state,” said RS Sachdeva, PHDCCI chairman, Punjab chapter.
Industrialists also mentioned that the GST assessment for fiscal year 2017-18 is still pending and requested CM Bhagwant Mann to expedite the process.
Industrialists suggested that there should be a roadmap for the next 10 years, taking into consideration of investment potential, law and order situation and road infrastructure. Industry associations thanked the government for shifting the approval of building plan of industries back to the Factories Department.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets
Defence Acquisition Council also approves procurement of Nex...
MeT issues 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in 6 Himachal districts, cautions of flash floods in Sirmaur
Predicts a wet spell in the region till September 21
Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor
Biden says Mediterranean pipelines to be included in India-M...
ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure ends, Rahul Navin appointed in-charge chief
In July, the SC granted extension of tenure to Mishra till S...
Avoid ambush hypothesis: J&K Police to veterans; says terrorists will be neutralised
Army video shows pounding of hideout in Kokernag