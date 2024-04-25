Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Gidderbaha/Muktsar, April 24

Amid speculations that slain singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh may contest the Lok Sabha elections from Bathinda as an Independent, PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today congratulated him and said Moosewala’ family was like his own family.

On the sidelines of a public meeting in favour of Congress candidate from Faridkot Amarjit Kaur Sahoke, Warring at Doda village said, “I congratulate Balkaur Singh ji if he is contesting the election. He is a respected man. May God bless him. Earlier, we had asked him to contest the election as a Congress nominee. Sidhu (Shubhdeep) was like my brother. I am just like one of their family members. I am deeply upset over his death.”

The Congress has fielded Talwandi Sabo ex-MLA Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu from Bathinda. The BJP has fielded Parampal Kaur Sidhu, daughter-in-law of senior SAD leader Sikander Singh Maluka.

Warring further said SAD candidate Harsimrat Badal won’t win the election this time. “I am ready to give it in writing that Harsimrat will lose the election and won’t enter the Lok Sabha this time. Earlier, too, I had said the Badals would lose and they all lost in the Vidhan Sabha elections.” He further said the Congress would emerge as the biggest political party in the state in the Lok Sabha elections. “Not just the public, but AAP MLAs are also fed up from the state government. At present, just one MLA, Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, is questioning his own party’s government, but nearly 50-60 MLAs are also ready to raise their voice. They will raise a banner of revolt after the Lok Sabha elections,” claimed Warring.

