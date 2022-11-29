Buzz Navjot Singh Sidhu may be given crucial work on release

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, November 28

As Punjab circles are agog with buzz on Navjot Singh Sidhu being given crucial assignment after completing his jail term or being released before that, all eyes are on the fate of the matter pending with party’s disciplinary committee against the former PPCC chief for his alleged anti-party activities.

Though there is no official confirmation about any communication to the cricketer-turned-politician from party high command about his new role in the party, Sidhu’s close associates say momentum is being built up ahead of new release from the Patiala Central Jail, where the minister is undergoing one-year term in the 1988 road rage case.

In the past six months, some of the Congress leaders have been calling upon Sidhu in jail.

Party leaders are hopeful that Sidhu’s entry back in to the Punjab politics on party platform would pose fresh challenge to the Bhagwant Mann-led government and the BJP. Party leaders are anxiously waiting his line of action after coming out of the jail. His conduct within the party would be under watch, said a senior leader.

The Supreme Court orders on Sidhu’s jail term had come within days of the party high command referring the case of his alleged anti-party activities to the disciplinary committee in May this year.

Though the change of guard at the top level would mean change of members of the disciplinary committee, the matter against Sidhu is still pending, it is learnt.

After Raja Warring took over as PPCC chief, the party has been adopting a tough stand against indiscipline and has expelled a few leaders in the past few months. “I welcome everyone who works to strengthen the party, be it Sidhu or anyone else. However, indiscipline will not be tolerated at any cost.”

