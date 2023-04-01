Punjab Cabinet approves 25% hike in relief to farmers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

In a major pro-farmer decision aimed at safeguarding their interests during natural calamities, the Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Friday gave its approval to hike the compensation due to nature’s fury by 25 per cent per acre, giving a major respite to the food growers.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said keeping in view the loss incurred by the farmers due to heavy rain, the Cabinet decided to enhance the relief amount from Rs12,000 per acre to Rs15,000 for 76-100 per cent loss to crops. These rates will be applicable from March 1.

More decisions The recruitment of 2,574 Kisan Mitras and 108 field supervisors in the Agriculture Department

Exemption of 2.25 per cent stamp duty and fees to those registering their property/land by April 30

The Punjab Canal and Drainage Act to regulate canals

Send cases of eight prisoners for seeking premature release

The Cabinet also gave its consent to extend the exemption of 2.25 per cent stamp duty and fees to those registering their property/land by April 30. Those opting for the registration of land will now be exempted from 1 per cent additional stamp duty, 1 per cent PIDB fees and 0.25 per cent special fee.

The Cabinet also approved to hiring of 2,574 Kisan Mitras and 108 field supervisors in the Agriculture Department. These Kisan Mitras and field supervisors will encourage the farmers to get out of the rut of wheat/paddy cycle and cultivate less water-guzzling crops like cotton and basmati. This step will act as a catalyst to save precious groundwater of the state by boosting the crop diversification programme on the one hand and providing employment to the youth on the other.

CM yet to give interim relief: SAD SAD on Friday said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had reneged on his promise to provide interim compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre before girdawari in case of damage to their crops due to natural calamities.

In a statement here, senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said heavy rains during the last two days had further damaged standing wheat crop in the state.

He said it was inhuman that the CM had turned this tragedy into a photo op by announcing a paltry compensation of Rs 15,000 per acre for farmers facing near total damage to their wheat crop but done nothing to mitigate their sufferings.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to enforce the Punjab Canal and Drainage Act-2023 to regulate canals and drainage.

The main objective of this Act is to ensure hindrance-free canal waters to farmers and land owners for irrigation purposes, maintenance, repair and timely cleanliness of canals, drainage and natural water courses. Apart from this, the Act will also provide a fair mechanism for the redressal of grievances of water users and other regulatory restrictions against unnecessary wastage of water.

At present, the activities relating to irrigation, navigation and drainages are regulated by an Act — the Northern India Canal and Drainage Act-1873 — which was enacted by the Government of India in the British Era. With the passage of time and re-organisation of the state, a number of provisions contained in the Act have become outlived. Punjab has not enacted any separate legislation to manage and control the activities.

