Bhagwant Mann govt to present its maiden Budget on June 27

7-day Assembly session to commence from June 24

Bhagwant Mann govt to present its maiden Budget on June 27

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann presides over the Cabinet meet in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

The AAP government will present its first Budget on June 27, a decision taken at the Cabinet meeting here on Tuesday.

The Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also approved the summoning of the Budget session of the Assembly from June 24 to 30.

“Congratulations to all Punjabis! The Budget prepared with the suggestions of common people will be presented for the first time in Punjab’s history,” Mann tweeted.

Though the session will last seven days (including Saturday and Sunday), the government is planning to hold double sessions on all days, including Saturday. Only one day — Sunday — would be a day off for MLAs.

The audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India for 2018-19 and 2019-20, and the Financial and Appropriation Accounts for 2019-20 and 2020-21 will also be tabled during the session.

Earlier, the plan was to start the Budget session in the second week of June. It, however, been postponed to June 24 in view of the Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection scheduled for June 23.

With the Assembly constituencies of the CM, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer falling in the Sangrur parliamentary constituency, they will be busy campaigning there.

Among other important decisions, the Cabinet approved the MSP on “moong” by Markfed. The price has been fixed at Rs 7,275 per quintal. The state government will provide viability gap funding to Markfed at Rs 1,875 per quintal, amounting to nearly Rs 66.56 crore.

This year, “moong” is being sown on about 95,000 acres, with an expected yield of five quintal per acre.

This will help in sowing short duration varieties of paddy, which is expected to save 10 to 20 per cent of groundwater. Farmers have started bringing “moong” to grain markets and around 900 quintals have been bought.

The Cabinet also approved the Punjab Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, 2022, by amending Section 7 of the Punjab Rural Development Act, 1987. With this, rural development fund (RDF) will be spent on the construction or repair of approach roads to grain markets and streetlights. Besides, RDF will be used for constructing new mandis and developing old ones.

Moong MSP Rs 7,275 per quintal

OTHER DECISIONS

  • The Cabinet waived stamp duty on executing the loan agreement up to Rs 50,000 (third tranche loan) for street vendors under the PM SVANidhi scheme
  • Nod to annual administrative reports of Jails Dept and Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation
  • Amendment to service rules for Group A and framing of service rules for Group B of the State Election Commission approved
  • It amended Clause 3(1) of Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Act, 1977, making ex-MLAs eligible for one pension payout irrespective of number of terms served

Excise policy to be taken up today

  • The Cabinet deferred the grant of approval to the excise policy, 2022-23, which was to be presented before the Council of Ministers on Tuesday
  • Reason: Lack of consultation regarding the policy; it has been decided to first discuss the policy
  • A Cabinet sub-committee was formed on Tuesday; it reportedly gave the go ahead to the policy. Some clearances by the Finance Dept are awaited on Wednesday morning
  • Subsequently, the policy will be presented for approval in the next Cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening

#bhagwant mann

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi meets Sidhu Moosewala's family in Mansa

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Sandeep Singh alias Kekda, who gave real-time info to shooters, sent to police remand

3
World

Johnny Depp spends over Rs 48 lakh at Indian restaurant 'Varanasi' in UK to celebrate Amber Heard trial win

4
Nation

Now, Arun Gawli gang connection emerges in Sidhu Moosewala murder case

5
Chandigarh

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Eight arrested so far for providing logistic support, conducting recce

7
Punjab

Moga police arrest another member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

8
Delhi

ED seizes Rs 2.85 crore cash, 133 gold coins after raids against Satyendar Jain; Sisodia claims only Rs 2.79 lakh found

9
Punjab

ED seizes Audi car, Rs 85 lakh in cash after raids on Punjab-based real estate group

10
Punjab

Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Don't Miss

View All
Illegal arms trade booms in state
Punjab

Illegal arms trade booms in Punjab

Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
Punjab

Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Punjab ex-minister Dharamsot into it
Chandigarh

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it

‘It’s a loss of hope,’ say Punjabi celebs who stand in solidarity with the family of Sidhu Moosewala
Lifestyle

‘It’s a loss of hope,’ say Punjabi celebs who stand in solidarity with the family of Sidhu Moosewala

150% rise in diabetics in 3 decades, ICMR issues guidance
Nation

150% rise in diabetics in 3 decades, ICMR issues guidance

Heavy tourist footfall leads to traffic snarls on Manali highway
Himachal

Heavy tourist footfall leads to traffic snarls on Manali highway

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, said ‘Goldy Brar main brain behind murder’
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, says 'Goldy Brar the brain behind murder'

A college dropout, Bishnoi graduated in crime from city
Punjab Sidhu Moosewala murder

Lawrence Bishnoi, a college dropout, the gangster graduated in crime from Chandigarh; watch video

Top News

New rules to pick CDS, 3-star officers eligible

New rules to pick Chief of Defence Staff, 3-star officers eligible

Notification out, selection likely soon

Moosewala killing: 4 shooters identified; 8 held so far

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 4 shooters identified; 8 held so far

Gurugram arms scam kingpin shot by aide

Gurugram arms scam kingpin Manish Bhardwaj shot by aide

Rajgarh native Surjeet Thakur is AAP Himachal chief

Rajgarh native Surjeet Thakur is AAP Himachal chief

Ex-minister’s arrest exposes ‘nexus’ among officials, middlemen, leaders

Ex-minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot's arrest exposes 'nexus' among officials, middlemen, leaders

‘Took commission’ for allowing illegal felling of trees, ‘ki...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Complete bandh observed to mark Bluestar anniversary

Complete bandh observed in Amritsar to mark Operation Bluestar anniversary

Operation Bluestar anniversary largely peaceful, cops remain on toes in Amritsar

Poor canal system reason behind farmers' groundwater dependence

Five booked for murder attempt in Rajasansi

Tarn Taran: Border area farmers seek compensation

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal discharged from Chandigarh PGI

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal discharged from Chandigarh PGI

Rs 2.65 lakh robbed at gunpoint in Goniana

Need-based changes in CHB houses: Panel suggests relaxations

Need-based changes in CHB houses: Panel suggests relaxations

Two years on, upgrade of waste-processing plant in Chandigarh hanging fire

26 Congress councillors lend support to Mohali Mayor

HC takes note of delay in handing over plots by GMADA, HSVP

PGI to table agenda for replacing 17-yr-old management software

ED seizes Rs 2.85 crore cash, gold coins after raids against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

ED seizes Rs 2.85 crore cash, 133 gold coins after raids against Satyendar Jain; Sisodia claims only Rs 2.79 lakh found

Fire reported in Supreme Court complex; put out immediately

Law student held in Delhi for intentionally hitting biker with his SUV

Enforcement Directorate conducts raids against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi High Court declines urgent hearing to plea against stay on prayers at Mughal Mosque in Qutub Minar complex

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to ‘placate’ councillors

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to 'placate' councillors

Fed up of poor civic amenities, Jalandhar residents write to Punjab CM

Drug peddler booked for attempt to murder

2 girls die in mishap in Mukerian

Minor domestic help ends life in Jalandhar

Building contractor loses ~51K to two snatchers

Building contractor loses Rs 51K to two snatchers

Four fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Cops crack down on drug trade

Fire breaks out at Guru Nanak Bhawan

Civic body officials told to meet recovery targets

Illegal arms trade booms in state

Illegal arms trade booms in Punjab

Patient manhandles doctor at OOAT clinic in Nabha, held

Patiala: FIR registered against unknown persons in forest fire incident at Bir Sanaur and Bir Kartarpura forest area

Patiala: YPS boxers win medals in IPSC championship