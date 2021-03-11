Bhagwant Mann govt to present its maiden Budget on June 27

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

The AAP government will present its first Budget on June 27, a decision taken at the Cabinet meeting here on Tuesday.

The Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also approved the summoning of the Budget session of the Assembly from June 24 to 30.

“Congratulations to all Punjabis! The Budget prepared with the suggestions of common people will be presented for the first time in Punjab’s history,” Mann tweeted.

Though the session will last seven days (including Saturday and Sunday), the government is planning to hold double sessions on all days, including Saturday. Only one day — Sunday — would be a day off for MLAs.

The audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India for 2018-19 and 2019-20, and the Financial and Appropriation Accounts for 2019-20 and 2020-21 will also be tabled during the session.

Earlier, the plan was to start the Budget session in the second week of June. It, however, been postponed to June 24 in view of the Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection scheduled for June 23.

With the Assembly constituencies of the CM, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer falling in the Sangrur parliamentary constituency, they will be busy campaigning there.

Among other important decisions, the Cabinet approved the MSP on “moong” by Markfed. The price has been fixed at Rs 7,275 per quintal. The state government will provide viability gap funding to Markfed at Rs 1,875 per quintal, amounting to nearly Rs 66.56 crore.

This year, “moong” is being sown on about 95,000 acres, with an expected yield of five quintal per acre.

This will help in sowing short duration varieties of paddy, which is expected to save 10 to 20 per cent of groundwater. Farmers have started bringing “moong” to grain markets and around 900 quintals have been bought.

The Cabinet also approved the Punjab Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, 2022, by amending Section 7 of the Punjab Rural Development Act, 1987. With this, rural development fund (RDF) will be spent on the construction or repair of approach roads to grain markets and streetlights. Besides, RDF will be used for constructing new mandis and developing old ones.

Moong MSP Rs 7,275 per quintal OTHER DECISIONS The Cabinet waived stamp duty on executing the loan agreement up to Rs 50,000 (third tranche loan) for street vendors under the PM SVANidhi scheme

Nod to annual administrative reports of Jails Dept and Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation

Amendment to service rules for Group A and framing of service rules for Group B of the State Election Commission approved

It amended Clause 3(1) of Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Act, 1977, making ex-MLAs eligible for one pension payout irrespective of number of terms served Excise policy to be taken up today The Cabinet deferred the grant of approval to the excise policy, 2022-23, which was to be presented before the Council of Ministers on Tuesday

Reason: Lack of consultation regarding the policy; it has been decided to first discuss the policy

A Cabinet sub-committee was formed on Tuesday; it reportedly gave the go ahead to the policy. Some clearances by the Finance Dept are awaited on Wednesday morning

Subsequently, the policy will be presented for approval in the next Cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening

