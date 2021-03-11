Punjab Cabinet meeting today, may take up 'Knowledge Sharing Agreement' with Delhi

Chandigarh, May 1
The Council of Ministers led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is likely to approve the finer details of the “Knowledge Sharing Agreement” with the Government of Delhi and NCR, signed recently by the CM and his Delhi counterpart and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. The Cabinet meeting is scheduled for Monday.
Another important decision to come up for discussion is the implementation of the decision to limit the number of pensions for MLAs to one. They may further decide on each MLA paying own income tax. So far, the tax on MLAs’ income is paid for by the state exchequer.
The Council of Ministers is also to decide on the finer details for starting the recruitment of 25,000 persons in the government sector. This decision was taken at its first meeting and all departments were asked to identify vacancies.
Official sources say the Cabinet may deliberate on the modalities for using the Rural Development Fund (RDF). It was earlier approved to bring in an ordinance, restricting the use of RDF collected on grains for the purpose of creating rural infrastructure only, as directed by the Centre.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations
Internet services suspended
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Citing Eid celebration pictures from Malerkotla, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says communal hatred can't vitiate Punjab
The CM tweets celebratory pictures on Twitter
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...