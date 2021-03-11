Punjab Cabinet meeting today, may take up 'Knowledge Sharing Agreement' with Delhi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

The Council of Ministers led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is likely to approve the finer details of the “Knowledge Sharing Agreement” with the Government of Delhi and NCR, signed recently by the CM and his Delhi counterpart and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. The Cabinet meeting is scheduled for Monday.

Another important decision to come up for discussion is the implementation of the decision to limit the number of pensions for MLAs to one. They may further decide on each MLA paying own income tax. So far, the tax on MLAs’ income is paid for by the state exchequer.

The Council of Ministers is also to decide on the finer details for starting the recruitment of 25,000 persons in the government sector. This decision was taken at its first meeting and all departments were asked to identify vacancies.

Official sources say the Cabinet may deliberate on the modalities for using the Rural Development Fund (RDF). It was earlier approved to bring in an ordinance, restricting the use of RDF collected on grains for the purpose of creating rural infrastructure only, as directed by the Centre.

#arvind kejriwal #bhagwant mann