Punjab Cabinet minister Dr Baljit Kaur examines 1,500 at eye camp

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, October 25

Cabinet minister Dr Baljit Kaur today examined the eyes of around 1,500 patients at a free eye check-up camp organised at a hospital here.

Spectacles and medicines were given to 700 patients at the camp that was held from 9 am to 6 pm. Around 100 patients were chosen for cataract surgery.

Earlier too, the minister had hogged headlines for performing duties of a doctor. Before entering the politics, she was an eye specialist.

