Punjab Cabinet minister Dr Baljit Kaur examines 1,500 at eye camp

Muktsar, October 25
Cabinet minister Dr Baljit Kaur today examined the eyes of around 1,500 patients at a free eye check-up camp organised at a hospital here.
Spectacles and medicines were given to 700 patients at the camp that was held from 9 am to 6 pm. Around 100 patients were chosen for cataract surgery.
Earlier too, the minister had hogged headlines for performing duties of a doctor. Before entering the politics, she was an eye specialist.
