Punjab Cabinet nod to hire retired patwaris on contract against 1,766 regular posts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 18

The state Cabinet, led by CM Bhagwant Mann, on Wednesday decided to hire retired patwaris/kanungos on a contractual basis against 1,766 regular posts to bring in efficiency in the functioning of Revenue Department.

The decision comes in wake of recent protests by the revenue officers, affecting the work in the department. The decision has been opposed by the serving staff for long. “We understand that the government is making a stop-gap arrangement till the 1,000-odd previously recruited patwaris join the duty after posting. But along with taking the services of retired patwaris, it should have also decided to recruit more staff against the remaining 2,000 posts,” said Mohan Singh Bhedpura, Punjab representative in the All-India Kanungo Association.

Ex gratia to martyrs’ kin enhanced to Rs 1 crore The Cabinet gave its nod to enhance ex gratia to the kin of martyrs from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore. CM had made this announcement in recognition of their gallantry services

Nod to fill 79 posts of Civil Judge (Junior Division)-cum-Judicial Magistrate through the HC by bringing out the purview of Punjab Public Service Commission, Patiala

Nod to amend the Punjab Financial Commissioners Secretariat Service Rules and annual administrative reports of the Defence Services Welfare Department Rs 1,500/acre to farmers for direct rice seeding The Cabinet approved Rs 1,500 per acre incentive to farmers for sowing paddy using the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technology

The move aims to conserve natural resources, including groundwater, through this technology

A sum of Rs 450 crore has been earmarked to provide incentive to the farmers for the promotion of less water consuming and cost-effective technology

The step will be instrumental in saving 15-20 per cent water as compared to the conventional method

The Cabinet accorded ex-post facto approval to fill these posts on a contract basis for initially one year in rural circles (except urban/semi-urban). The official release said the decision had been taken to ensure the smooth functioning of the Revenue Department until regular recruitment of patwaris was done, which was underway.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also okayed the supersession of the existing nominated market committees. The government will appoint administrators for the implementation of its policies and programmes expeditiously, and who shall perform the official duties and exercise powers of the market committees for a period of one year or till their nomination. At present, chairman, vice-chairman and members have been nominated in various market committees of the state. These are political appointees and as of now, it was the previous ruling party members who were occupying these posts.

The Cabinet also decided to enhance by 40% the rates of cash in lieu of land and cash award to Distinguished Services Award winners. The rates of cash in lieu of the land has been enhanced for Sarvotam Yudh Seva Medal winners from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.80 lakh, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.40 lakh, Yudh Seva Medal from Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000, Sena/Nao Sena/Vayu Sena Medal (D) from Rs 30,000 to Rs 42,000, Mention-in-Dispatches (D) from Rs 15,000 to Rs 21,000 and Param Vishisht Seva Medal winners from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.80 lakh.