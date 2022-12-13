 Cabinet nod to recruitment of 8,400 cops in 4 yrs : The Tribune India

Cabinet nod to recruitment of 8,400 cops in 4 yrs

Process to start in Jan each year | Written exams to be held between May & June, physical test in Sept

Cabinet nod to recruitment of 8,400 cops in 4 yrs

Bhagwant Mann Punjab Chief Minister.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 12

In order to open new avenues of employment for the youth of the state, Punjab Cabinet today approved recruitment of 8,400 policemen, including 1,200 sub-inspectors (SI) and 7,200 constables in the next four years.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here this afternoon.

As many as 300 SIs and 1,800 constables will be recruited each year for next four years.

710 posts of patwari to be filled

  • To ensure smooth functioning, the Cabinet has given nod to fill 710 posts of patwari in the Revenue Department
  • This will help in updating new records and maintaining the old ones to facilitate the general public in availing the services in a time-bound manner

Amendment to North India Canal and Drainage Act, 1873

  • The Cabinet has also given its approval to amend Section 75 of the North India Canal and Drainage Act, 1873, with Section 36 for the recovery of canal/river water charges for non-irrigation use
  • With this decision, the state government will generate Rs 186 crore per annum

To amend new crusher policy

  • Giving a big relief to crusher owners as well as the end users, the Cabinet has given nod to amend the new crusher policy to get rid of the double charging of Environment Management Fund (EMF)
  • As per the already notified new crusher policy, it is mandatory to charge EMF @Rs 1 per cubic feet, which the crusher owners have to submit along with their returns
  • The EMF is ought to be charged both from screening as well as crushing units

While the government claims that this is being done to deal with the scarcity of employees in wake of their superannuation, the move is being seen by many as an attempt to revamp the police force in wake of the current law and order situation in the state and the rise in cross-border smuggling.

Two days back, a police station in Tarn Taran was attacked with an RPG.

Briefing mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said a schedule for this annual recruitment was given a nod by the Council of Ministers.

The recruitment process will start in January each year. While the written exams for the same will be conducted between May and June, the physical tests will be held between September 15 and 30.

“The recruitment process will be completed in a year,” Cheema said.

Besides, to ensure smooth functioning, the Cabinet gave nod to fill 710 posts of patwari in the Revenue Department.

This will help in maintaining and updating new records, and maintaining the old ones to facilitate the general public in availing the services in a time-bound manner.

In the Cabinet meeting, the Council of Minister also gave approval to allow the Department of Higher Education and Languages to hire 203 employees from PESCO to streamline activities of the National Cadets Corps (NCC).

This will help in urgently addressing the issue of acute shortage of manpower in the NCC units till regular recruitment, facilitate smooth running of the NCC units and higher enrolment of students as NCC cadets.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

US-based mastermind behind Nakodar cloth merchant's murder; Punjab police solve case with arrest of 3

2
Himachal

Adani group announces shutdown of two cement plants in Himachal Pradesh

3
Brand Connect

Keto Gummies Reviews - Five Best Keto Gummies For Weight Loss In Market! Keto BHB Gummies Shark Tank

4
Punjab

Punjab youth creates ‘imaginary brother’ in US, ‘kills’ him and seeks visa to visit there for his last rites

5
Himachal

Ambuja, ACC cement plants shut operations at Darlaghat, Gagal

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh SSP repatriation: Punjab Governor takes jibe at CM Bhagwant Mann; says had informed in advance

7
Punjab

Nakodar killing: Based in US, mastermind visited his village in March

8
Diaspora

Indian-American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

9
Nation

'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

10
Jalandhar

After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free

Don't Miss

View All
Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Top News

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with her father

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...

Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju

Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju

Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...

'Hosting Osama Bin Laden...', Jaishankar's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...

Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court

Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court

Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...


Cities

View All

Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Infuriated over death of protester, KMSC members block entry points to govt offices

Synthetic kite string: Officials asked to take action against violators

Local Govt asks MC to submit delimitation survey report soon

Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura's last rites held

Bathinda police solve woman’s murder case

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost ~25 more

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost Chandigarh residents Rs 25 more

Chandigarh SSP’s repatriation: CM Bhagwant Mann was not apprised of issue by his officers, says Punjab Governor

6-Minute Window at Chandigarh Railway Station: Reality check belies authorities’ claim

Bid to rape woman in auto, 2 Kurali youths held

Chandigarh RWAs slam paid street parking proposal

DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid as Delhi acid attack survivor continues to be in ICU

Following Delhi acid attack, women's commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

Delhi AIIMS declared ‘tobacco-free zone’, smoking on hospital premises punishable offence

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

Delhi records 6.4 deg Celsius temperature on Thursday morning

After expiry of time duration, Hoshiarpur toll plaza made toll free

After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free

Bhagwant Mann govt buckles, to allot flats to demolition-hit needy Jalandhar residents

Resumption of flights to Punjab's Adampur being considered, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Nakodar killing: Based in US, mastermind visited his village in March

No hearing for 19 days, farmers to now protest at toll plazas also

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

GLADA razes 7 illegal colonies

2 unlawful structures demolished, 5 buildings sealed by Ludhiana civic body

Chief Minister’s Field Officer conducts surprise inspection of Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Deploy 25 traffic marshals, police urge contractor

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

Patiala man gets 20-yr RI for raping US woman

Garbage burning continues unabated

Civic body to start shifting vendors to designated spots

Addl water content found, 40 samples of milk fail test