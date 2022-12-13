Cabinet nod to recruitment of 8,400 cops in 4 yrs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 12

In order to open new avenues of employment for the youth of the state, Punjab Cabinet today approved recruitment of 8,400 policemen, including 1,200 sub-inspectors (SI) and 7,200 constables in the next four years.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here this afternoon.

As many as 300 SIs and 1,800 constables will be recruited each year for next four years.

710 posts of patwari to be filled To ensure smooth functioning, the Cabinet has given nod to fill 710 posts of patwari in the Revenue Department

This will help in updating new records and maintaining the old ones to facilitate the general public in availing the services in a time-bound manner Amendment to North India Canal and Drainage Act, 1873 The Cabinet has also given its approval to amend Section 75 of the North India Canal and Drainage Act, 1873, with Section 36 for the recovery of canal/river water charges for non-irrigation use

With this decision, the state government will generate Rs 186 crore per annum To amend new crusher policy Giving a big relief to crusher owners as well as the end users, the Cabinet has given nod to amend the new crusher policy to get rid of the double charging of Environment Management Fund (EMF)

As per the already notified new crusher policy, it is mandatory to charge EMF @Rs 1 per cubic feet, which the crusher owners have to submit along with their returns

The EMF is ought to be charged both from screening as well as crushing units

While the government claims that this is being done to deal with the scarcity of employees in wake of their superannuation, the move is being seen by many as an attempt to revamp the police force in wake of the current law and order situation in the state and the rise in cross-border smuggling.

Two days back, a police station in Tarn Taran was attacked with an RPG.

Briefing mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said a schedule for this annual recruitment was given a nod by the Council of Ministers.

The recruitment process will start in January each year. While the written exams for the same will be conducted between May and June, the physical tests will be held between September 15 and 30.

“The recruitment process will be completed in a year,” Cheema said.

Besides, to ensure smooth functioning, the Cabinet gave nod to fill 710 posts of patwari in the Revenue Department.

This will help in maintaining and updating new records, and maintaining the old ones to facilitate the general public in availing the services in a time-bound manner.

In the Cabinet meeting, the Council of Minister also gave approval to allow the Department of Higher Education and Languages to hire 203 employees from PESCO to streamline activities of the National Cadets Corps (NCC).

This will help in urgently addressing the issue of acute shortage of manpower in the NCC units till regular recruitment, facilitate smooth running of the NCC units and higher enrolment of students as NCC cadets.