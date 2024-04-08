Calf found mauled, panic in Ropar village

Tribune News Service

Ropar, April 7

Panic gripped the area after a calf was found mauled by some wild animal at Bhindernagar village.

Villagers said a leopard may had attacked the calf.

Bhupinder Singh of the Wildlife Department, Ropar, said though nobody had spotted the leopard in the village, condition of carcass indicated presence of the wild cat.

“The department will set up a cage to trap the wild cat in the village tomorrow,” he said.

