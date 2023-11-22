Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 21

To prevent farmers from burning stubble in the district, district administration officers, DC Shaukat Ahmed Parray and the SSP are visiting fields to prevent farmers from setting stubble on fire and sensitising them on the damage caused by it.

‘Will prevent punitive action’ In viral audio, a man can be heard saying that if the stubble is set on fire before 3.30 pm, the SDM will take action, so the stubble must be burnt after that to prevent action.

On the other hand, an audio has gone viral, in which an announcement is being made from a gurdwara at village Phul of Bathinda district in which farmers are being asked to burn stubble after 3.30 pm.

It has been said in the announcement that if the stubble is set on fire before 3.30 pm, the SDM will take action, so the stubble will be burnt after half past three. After the audio came out, the DC has issued an inquiry order to the SDM, Rampura Phul. The DC said the SDM had been ordered to investigate whether the audio was true, but the preliminary investigation had revealed that the audio had been made viral by some mischievous elements.