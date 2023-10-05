Call special session on SYL issue: Punjab Congress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

Following the Supreme Court’s recent remarks over the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, which has been a bone of contention between Punjab and Haryana, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Punjab on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to call an all-party meeting on the issue immediately.

“The Aam Aadmi Party-led government should also call a special Vidhan Sabha session on this agenda only to decide the future course of action”, Bajwa added.

He said the SC came down heavily on the government for not taking steps for the construction of the SYL canal. The court remarked that Punjab had to cooperate in the process.

“It seems that the AAP government has failed to defend the Punjab’s rights over its river waters in the SC with strong legal arguments. It has always adopted a dilly-dallying stance over the rights on its capital, Chandigarh, and river waters. The CM shouldn’t fall prey to any conspiracy and consult representatives of all parties. It is a matter of state’s interests”, said Bajwa.

Bajwa said Punjab is a riparian state. As per the riparian laws that are endorsed nationally and internally, Punjab has absolute rights over its waters. No one can snatch Punjab’s rights.

“This is the issue of an extreme necessity that should be discussed in a special session unlike previous Special Vidhan Sabha sessions that were called by the AAP government, which was a wastage of the taxpayers’ money of people”, the Congress leader added.

#Bhagwant Mann #Congress #Supreme Court #Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL