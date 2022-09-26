Calling House session at short notice violation of norms: Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, September 25

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa today said calling the Vidhan Sabha session at such short notice had left them with no time to discuss any of the burning issues, including rampant illegal mining, Sutlej Yamuna Link or the growing incidents of confrontation between AAP MLAs and civil and police officials.

“The Governor should have given 15 days’ time before calling the session. The AAP government has denied the elected representatives the tool of debate under the legislative rules. I will take up the matter in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting,” the LoP said while talking to The Tribune.

Questioning the intent of CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in hurriedly convening the session, Bajwa said it was unfortunate that being a border state, there was many serious issues other than the GST, power and stubble-burning that need to be discussed on the floor of the House.

Bajwa further said, “There seems to be no emergent situation. A normal session could have been called before December, giving enough time to the members and the government to prepare. But the elected members have been deprived of using the tool of debate and discussion while adhering to the legislative norms.”

“What is the need of Zero Hour and Question Hour when there will be no meaningful discussion, given the duration between the calling and conduct of the session?” he said, adding the confidence motion was just to misguide the voters in the poll-bound HP and Gujarat.

“AAP is wasting state exchequer to discretely bring a confidence motion despite having a strong majority in the Assembly,” Bajwa added.

Another serious issue of AAP MLAs becoming law unto themselves and misbehaving with civil and police officials is becoming a law and order problem. “I have heard that a gang was recruiting youth online. It is a serious issue that needs to be discussed on the floor of the House,” he added.

CONDUCT OF BUSINESS RULES

For a question to be admitted under Rule 34, a 15-day notice is required, subject to waiver by the Speaker with the consent of the minister concerned

For calling attention motion under Rule 66 (3), a notice to the Secy two days before the start of the sitting on the day it is proposed to be taken up is a must

To bring a substantive motion under Rule 71, a 7-day notice is required and for moving an amendment to the substantive motion, a two-day notice is needed to be given to the Secy

Any member desiring to move a Bill, under Rule 115, a 15-day notice is required

