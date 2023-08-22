Calling Sidhu Moosewala a 'terrorist' was 'slip of tongue'; Jharkhand cop apologises for 'human error'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 22

After a video went viral on social media, in which a cop in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur was seen calling deceased Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala a ‘terrorist’, the cop, Bhushan Kumar, has apologised for his actions.

According to a tweet, speaking to a Punjabi TV channel, Kumar said that he did not know who Moosewala was and it was a “human error” or “slip of tongue” that happened.

Kumar said that he did not know much about Moosewala and had just heard about him vaguely when he was in the news after his death.

He also apologised to Moosewala’s parents and said that he prays that they get justice for their son. He said, “I want to apologise to his parents and pray that they get justice for him. My sympathies are with them and I support them in their fight for justice.”

When asked how he would describe Moosewala in future, the cop said that he would say, “Moosewala was a grounded artiste who was very close to people and did social work.”

