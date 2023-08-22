Calling Sidhu Moosewala a 'terrorist' was 'slip of tongue'; Jharkhand cop apologises for 'human error'

Chandigarh, August 22
After a video went viral on social media, in which a cop in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur was seen calling deceased Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala a ‘terrorist’, the cop, Bhushan Kumar, has apologised for his actions.
According to a tweet, speaking to a Punjabi TV channel, Kumar said that he did not know who Moosewala was and it was a “human error” or “slip of tongue” that happened.
Kumar said that he did not know much about Moosewala and had just heard about him vaguely when he was in the news after his death.
He also apologised to Moosewala’s parents and said that he prays that they get justice for their son. He said, “I want to apologise to his parents and pray that they get justice for him. My sympathies are with them and I support them in their fight for justice.”
When asked how he would describe Moosewala in future, the cop said that he would say, “Moosewala was a grounded artiste who was very close to people and did social work.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab, Haryana farmers seek flood relief, march to Chandigarh; heavy police force deployed on Mohali border
As preventive measures, Punjab Police have taken over 100 fa...
75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers set to protest in Chandigarh today
Cops have been deployed in heavy numbers at all the entry, e...
Which roads to avoid in Mohali following farmers' protest in Chandigarh today
These are Airport Road, Desumajra to Verka Chowk in Mohali, ...
Nuh violence accused held after gunfight in Tauru area of Gurugram
He has been identified as Aamir
Men barge into minor’s house, gang-rape her at knife-point after threatening her brother, three other children
After losing their parents a few months ago, they had shifte...