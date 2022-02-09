Campaign Trail Gidderbaha: My work speaks for itself, says Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Two-time Congress legislator banks on development to woo voters

Campaign Trail Gidderbaha: My work speaks for itself, says Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

The Transport Minister canvasses in Gidderbaha.

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Gidderbaha, February 8

After becoming the Transport Minister, he usually runs much behind schedule, say people waiting for two-time MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring at a public meeting in Buttar Shrinh village in the Gidderbaha constituency of the district.

Be wary of other parties

Vote for me only if I have done development works. You can even compare my work with that of the Akalis... The Cong has made a Dalit man the CM, which no other party could do. Just be wary of them. Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

“It is about 1.30 pm and we were told that Warring will reach here around 12.30 pm. We are waiting patiently to listen to him. He has done a lot of development in the area. Though some of his trusted men have created differences among the party workers in some villages, yet he is a nice man and a good orator. However, the SAD and AAP candidates are posing him a serious challenge this time, but he may win if he works hard in coming days and manages to take everyone along,” say commoners sitting in the village common land.

In the meantime, Warring’s cousin Honey, who has come from the US, arrives at the venue and tells everyone that the minister was reaching in the next few minutes. Thereafter, a team of youths and bouncers led by Warring’s close aide from Mohali arrives. They inspect the venue and leave immediately after Warring arrives at 2.15 pm at his fourth event of the day in a Fortuner along with two Scorpios of the police and an Innova in his cavalcade.

After alighting from his vehicle, Warring greets some elderly people by touching their feet and then starts his speech from a portable speaker, which he carries in his SUV. Meanwhile, a pickup vehicle fitted with a screen shows video clips of CM Charanjit Singh Channi to the audience.

In his nearly 30-minute long speech, Warring says: “Kayi hun menu chhad ke ja rahe hai, kyuki mai hun 10 saal purana model ho gya! (Some people are leaving me just because I have been spent 10 years in this constituency!) However, have a look at the development in Gidderbaha other villages. A number of poor people in the region have received cheques to construct their houses. I started several government buses in just about two months after taking charge as the Transport Minister.”

“The Akalis have only flourished their own business during their government. I am a strong critic of the Badals. I impounded their buses and that’s why they are now running behind me. They target my family, but I want to tell them that a real man fights the election on the basis of his works. I was also about to win the MP election from Bathinda, but was backstabbed.”

Highlighting the development works done by the Congress government, he stresses on the decision of the Capt Amarinder Singh government to start free bus travel for women. Some Congressmen say sometimes Warring sings, dances and uses Bagri language too in his public speeches to strike a chord with the commoners. He has also used the slogan of “Vikas di raftaar, Raja Warring fer es vaar” on his posters.

He is facing SAD’s Hardeep Dimpy Dhillon and AAP’s Pritpal Sharma this time.

#raja warring

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

2
Chandigarh

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

3
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu again leaves for Mata Vaishno Devi

4
Punjab

Now, race in Punjab Congress for its Jat face

5
Punjab

PM Modi to address election rallies in Punjab on February 14, 16, 17

6
Nation

47 more Major Generals approach AFT over getting lower remuneration than their juniors

7
Himachal

Shimla expansion draft proposes 4 satellite towns

8
Ludhiana

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

9
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu was apt choice for Punjab CM face: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

10
Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper
Trending

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air
Trending

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’
Entertainment

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Trending

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it
Trending

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%
Himachal

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Fest this year
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Festival this year

Top Stories

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...

BSF fires at Pakiatan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

Datesheet to be released soon

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Dismissed DSP contesting against Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East

Behbal Kalan Case: 2 ministers, 3 MLAs declared 'tankhaiya'

Congress candidates conspicuous by their absence in Amritsar North

Amritsar West: Breaking politician-bureaucrat nexus on Amarjit Asal's mind

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

Day temperature up, expect rain in Chandigarh tricity today

Chandigarh: 'Sarcastic poster' outside renovated toilet bares 'official apathy'

Draft Electric Vehicle Policy of Chandigarh to be unveiled this week

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

Delhi HC grants two weeks to Centre to state stand on criminalising marital rape

Channi violates EC norms

Punjab CM Channi violates EC norms in Jalandhar

AAP woman activist tries to commit suicide in Kapurthala

Rana Gurjeet vs Navtej Cheema, Sukhpal Khaira getting nastier with each passing day

New Covid cases see a huge dip in Jalandhar district

Constituency watch: Adampur

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains released after EC intervenes

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

Ludhiana will be developed as ‘textile hub’, Gobindgarh ‘steel city’: Narendra Modi

Schemes of SAD govt stopped in Congress regime: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Migrants, visitors to markets also attend PM's virtual rally in Ludhiana

Social activists vow to discourage use of drugs in elections