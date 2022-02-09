Campaign Trail Gidderbaha: My work speaks for itself, says Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Gidderbaha, February 8

After becoming the Transport Minister, he usually runs much behind schedule, say people waiting for two-time MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring at a public meeting in Buttar Shrinh village in the Gidderbaha constituency of the district.

Be wary of other parties Vote for me only if I have done development works. You can even compare my work with that of the Akalis... The Cong has made a Dalit man the CM, which no other party could do. Just be wary of them. Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

“It is about 1.30 pm and we were told that Warring will reach here around 12.30 pm. We are waiting patiently to listen to him. He has done a lot of development in the area. Though some of his trusted men have created differences among the party workers in some villages, yet he is a nice man and a good orator. However, the SAD and AAP candidates are posing him a serious challenge this time, but he may win if he works hard in coming days and manages to take everyone along,” say commoners sitting in the village common land.

In the meantime, Warring’s cousin Honey, who has come from the US, arrives at the venue and tells everyone that the minister was reaching in the next few minutes. Thereafter, a team of youths and bouncers led by Warring’s close aide from Mohali arrives. They inspect the venue and leave immediately after Warring arrives at 2.15 pm at his fourth event of the day in a Fortuner along with two Scorpios of the police and an Innova in his cavalcade.

After alighting from his vehicle, Warring greets some elderly people by touching their feet and then starts his speech from a portable speaker, which he carries in his SUV. Meanwhile, a pickup vehicle fitted with a screen shows video clips of CM Charanjit Singh Channi to the audience.

In his nearly 30-minute long speech, Warring says: “Kayi hun menu chhad ke ja rahe hai, kyuki mai hun 10 saal purana model ho gya! (Some people are leaving me just because I have been spent 10 years in this constituency!) However, have a look at the development in Gidderbaha other villages. A number of poor people in the region have received cheques to construct their houses. I started several government buses in just about two months after taking charge as the Transport Minister.”

“The Akalis have only flourished their own business during their government. I am a strong critic of the Badals. I impounded their buses and that’s why they are now running behind me. They target my family, but I want to tell them that a real man fights the election on the basis of his works. I was also about to win the MP election from Bathinda, but was backstabbed.”

Highlighting the development works done by the Congress government, he stresses on the decision of the Capt Amarinder Singh government to start free bus travel for women. Some Congressmen say sometimes Warring sings, dances and uses Bagri language too in his public speeches to strike a chord with the commoners. He has also used the slogan of “Vikas di raftaar, Raja Warring fer es vaar” on his posters.

He is facing SAD’s Hardeep Dimpy Dhillon and AAP’s Pritpal Sharma this time.

#raja warring