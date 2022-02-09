Campaign Trail Pathankot: Ashwani Sharma working ‘doubly hard’ to make comeback

Ravi Dhaliwal
Pathankot, February 8
The first thing that strikes you about Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma is the honesty with which he judges himself as a politician. He says he is reminded about that Greek mythological creature, Icarus, the one who forgot its limitations and got its wings burnt while trying to reach the sun.
“I have my limitations. I am not at all perfect. Had I been so I would have been re-elected in 2017 after becoming a first time legislator in 2012. I brought so many developmental projects, including the government degree college at Lamini, a state-of-the-art auditorium and a stadium in the government boys’ school. Despite this, I lost. In 2017, I worked hard. In 2022, I am working doubly hard. I have found the more hard work you put in, the more luck you have!” he says.
He is relying on an elaborate plan charted out by his go-to man Dr Samrendra Sharma. Ashwani is a busy man. He juggles his time between door-to-door campaigning and simultaneously ensuring that the PM’s rally slated to be held here on February 14 goes off with clockwork precision. He ends the discussion by saying, “As the D-day approaches, there will be obstacles and there will be doubters. I intend to obliterate all these with hard work.”
