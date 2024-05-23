Campaigning to seek justice for my son, says Sidhu Moosewala’s father

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 22

“I am campaigning for only one cause, ‘justice’ for my son Sidhu Moosewala,” Balkaur Singh, father of the slain singer, told The Tribune while campaigning at Shahkot. In all his speeches in various villages, his son found a mention. He rued that the government was not doing anything to bring the killers of his son to justice.

“Main koi bulara nai. Mainu te majboori ne stage te khade kitta hai (I am not an orator. My helplessness has made me stand here), otherwise I had never even asked for votes when my son was in poll fray,” he signed off his speech at Baghela village.

He added that the law and order situation in the state had gone for a toss and gangsters were everywhere. “Sade heere varge putt khatam karte,” he said in a painful voice.

He was accompanying Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi and, unlike last year, he is asking to vote the Congress.

During one of his speeches at Baghela village, an emotional Singh said, “Last year, too, I had requested you, but still the party (AAP) won by playing its own games. But this time, I am hopeful that you all will vote Channi, who is the man of his words.”

Only in the company of kids, Balkaur played, smiled and seemed genuinely happy. A middle-aged woman holding a toddler giggles shyly as she watched Balkaur Singh from a distance. Singh didn’t disappoint anyone and took pictures with everyone.

Expresses helplessness Main koi bulara nai. Mainu taan majboori ne stage te khada kitta hai (I am not an orator. My helplessness has made me stand here). Otherwise, I had never even asked for votes when my son was in poll fray. — Balkaur Singh, singer’s father

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sidhu Moosewala