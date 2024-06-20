Camps to promote govt schemes to be held across Barnala

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, June 19

At a specially convened meeting of officers and employees in Barnala today, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Barnala, Punamdeep Kaur, said special camps would be organised every week by the district administration in the villages so that the people could get benefits of the government schemes near to their homes. The revenue department had also been instructed to complete the cases of inteqal, land mutations, transfer, survey etc. as soon as possible, she added.

She further said the people coming to the government offices for their work should be listened to and their problems should be solved on priority basis. She also said every officer and employee should reach the office on time. Surprise checking of any department could be done at any time so all kinds of documents and files should be kept updated, she added.

The DC said strict action would be taken against the officials who indulge in corruption.

#Barnala #Sangrur