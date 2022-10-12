 Can evict woman from in-laws' house despite Domestic Violence Act: Court : The Tribune India

Can evict woman from in-laws' house despite Domestic Violence Act: Court

Can evict woman from in-laws' house despite Domestic Violence Act: Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 11

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that a woman can be evicted from her in-laws’ house under the Senior Citizens Act, despite her rights under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence (DV) Act.

SC judgment does not embolden her

Though the petitioner’s counsel has stressed upon the SC judgment to contend that the daughter-in-law cannot be evicted from the house of the father-in-law, this court finds that the emphasis of the judgment does not embolden her to create an obnoxious situation for the father-in-law. Justice Rajbir Sehrawat

The ruling by Justice Rajbir Sehrawat came on a petition by a woman. She was seeking the setting aside of an order passed by a District Magistrate, vide which the application of her in-laws under Section 22 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, was allowed and she, along with her children, was directed to vacate the house.

Justice Sehrawat asserted the property was, undisputedly, in the senior citizen-father-in-law’s name.

The impugned order, dated October 10, 2019, was passed in his favour by ordering the eviction of his son and petitioner daughter-in-law.

Justice Sehrawat observed the petitioner’s argument was that she could not be evicted. Being the daughter-in-law, she had rights under the DV Act and the same could not be prejudiced by an order under the Senior Citizens Act.

The counsel for the in-laws, on the other hand, submitted that the petitioner was being paid Rs 40,000 monthly in compliance of an order passed by the competent court under the DV Act. As such, any order passed under the Senior Citizens Act did not affect her rights under the DV Act.

Justice Sehrawat asserted the court did not find illegality in the course of action adopted by the in-laws. Justice Sehrawat asserted: “Although, the petitioner’s counsel has stressed upon the Supreme Court judgment to contend that the daughter-in-law could not be evicted from the house of the father-in-law, this court finds that the emphasis of the judgment is not to embolden the daughter-in-law to create any obnoxious situation for the senior citizen-father-in-law and then to claim immunity from the operation of the provisions of the Act of 2007.”

Even the apex court did not pass an order determining the right of the daughter-in-law’s residence in the father-in-law’s house.

The apex court granted liberty to the daughter-in-law to avail remedies under the DV Act by granting her a year. The petitioner undisputedly availed her legal rights and remedies under the DV Act. The proceedings were stated to be pending before the appellate court after the trial court granted maintenance. The amount was being paid by the in-laws. Therefore, there was no more conflict left between the remedies available to the petitioner under the DV Act and the remedies available to senior citizens under the Act of 2007.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjab police's AGTF arrests Ludhiana gym owner, two others for aiding gangster Deepak Tinu's escape from custody

3
Punjab

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

4
Punjab

Amid ‘rift’ with Bhagwant Mann-led AAP govt, Punjab Governor turns down BFUHS Vice-Chancellor’s appointment

5
Himachal

Dhauladhar mountains overlooking Himachal's Kangra Valley receive first snow

6
Entertainment

When Rekha claimed Jaya Bachchan cried after watching her 'love scenes' with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar'

7
Nation

How Mulayam Singh Yadav 'piloted' Sukhoi into IAF

8
Punjab

Supreme Court to take up Balwant Rajoana's plea for release for final disposal on November 1

9
Delhi

32-year-old woman 'gang-raped' at Delhi hotel after being made to consume 'spiked' drink

10
Sports

Roger Binny likely to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

When everyone is slowing, India is doing better and in relative bright spot compared to others: IMF

When everyone is slowing, India is doing better and in relative bright spot compared to others: IMF

Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm’s end: WHO

Gambia deaths: Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm's end: World Health Organisation

Says shared lab analysis results of drugs with India | Gambi...

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit names senior-most judge Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as successor

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit names senior-most judge DY Chandrachud as successor

Amid ‘rift’, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit rejects Vice-Chancellor’s selection

Amid 'rift', Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit rejects Baba Farid University VC's selection

Panel of three names for medical university post not sent

Early winter to hit voter turnout, fear Himachal Pradesh netas

Early winter to hit voter turnout, fear Himachal Pradesh netas


Cities

View All

SGPC to establish International Sikh Advisory Board

SGPC to establish International Sikh Advisory Board

Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doctor booked for negligence

Boy kills self in Amritsar after mother elopes with her paramour

Nagar kirtan held in Amritsar ahead of Gurpurb of Guru Ramdas

Sheetal murder case: Women’s body protests outside police station in Amritsar

Constable caught taking ~5K bribe

Bathinda constable caught taking Rs 5K bribe

Protest in Bathinda over hike in prices of sand

Propofol deaths: PGI submits report, says UT to decide on filing FIR

Propofol deaths: PGI submits report, says Chandigarh Administration to decide on filing FIR

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Crafts mela at Kalagram: Rain pours misery on stall owners

French firm, Chandigarh MC to ink water agreement on November 18

Now, private agency to keep rear lanes clean in Chandigarh

NCR states list targets to curb winter pollution

NCR states list targets to curb winter pollution

Delhi Police questions former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam over religious event row

Centre, states discuss air pollution in NCR, call for participatory, coordinated approach

Supreme Court to hear Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's plea today

As Delhi receives showers, Twitterati pours memes with #DelhiRains trending

Visitors suffer as ministerial staff on 5-day pen-down strike in Jalandhar

Visitors suffer as ministerial staff on 5-day pen-down strike in Jalandhar

Deterrent plan to check stubble-burning in Kapurthala in place

6 held for kidnapping man back from Dubai

French Bakers owner among four sent to judicial custody

10 stubble-burning cases recorded in Jalandhar

Justice granted but incompletely, rue kin of deceased Dalit youths

Justice granted but incompletely, rue kin of deceased Dalit youths

Chandigarh Road inundated as sewers overflow after rainfall

Tribunal sets aside election of Bar Assn secretary

Road recarpeting work begins

No dept ready to repair damaged stretch of Dugri-Dhandra Road

Dengue: BDPOs told to buy fogging machines

Dengue: BDPOs told to buy fogging machines

Dengue: Civic body targets hotspots in Patiala to spread awareness

2 roads made one-way in Patiala to tackle festive rush

Sealing of 250 shops smacks of vendetta: Patiala MP

Samples collected from sweets shops in Patiala district