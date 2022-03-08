Can forget pain, not humiliation: Ukraine Returnees

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 7

The Ukraine war has proven to be an austere tutor to teach the stranded Indians an actual lesson in secularism. Those returning home may be Hindus, Sikhs or Muslims, but they were treated by the military at the borders during evacuation as Indians only.

Lesson in secularism Probably, it was the first time we were made to understand what secularism means. Gurjot Singh, student from Phallewal village in Malerkotla district

They can also forget physical and psychological persecute suffered due to the thundering sounds of shelling, tremors caused during blasts and spasms due to hunger and thirst during the nightmarish days, but can’t ignore the agony of hearing ‘Indians go back’.

“We can think of overlooking the physical and psychological trauma suffered during all these days but can’t forget the humiliation at the hands of the military personnel at the Poland border,” said Gurjot Singh of Phallewal village in Malerkotla district.

“Probably, it was for the first time that we were made to understand what secularism means,” he added.

Gurjot further said the WhatsApp group for Indians stranded in Ukraine and their families under the administration of Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Madhvi Kataria proved saviour for him and others after they shared their video clips highlighting the discrimination being faced by them, which was then resolved at the diplomatic level.

Meanwhile, the DC said: “We are glad that the coordination through the WhatsApp group has expedited the evacuation of our area residents and the shifting of other people from sensitive to safer places.”