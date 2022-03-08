Can forget pain, not humiliation: Ukraine Returnees

Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 7
The Ukraine war has proven to be an austere tutor to teach the stranded Indians an actual lesson in secularism. Those returning home may be Hindus, Sikhs or Muslims, but they were treated by the military at the borders during evacuation as Indians only.
Lesson in secularism
Probably, it was the first time we were made to understand what secularism means. Gurjot Singh, student from Phallewal village in Malerkotla district
They can also forget physical and psychological persecute suffered due to the thundering sounds of shelling, tremors caused during blasts and spasms due to hunger and thirst during the nightmarish days, but can’t ignore the agony of hearing ‘Indians go back’.
“We can think of overlooking the physical and psychological trauma suffered during all these days but can’t forget the humiliation at the hands of the military personnel at the Poland border,” said Gurjot Singh of Phallewal village in Malerkotla district.
“Probably, it was for the first time that we were made to understand what secularism means,” he added.
Gurjot further said the WhatsApp group for Indians stranded in Ukraine and their families under the administration of Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Madhvi Kataria proved saviour for him and others after they shared their video clips highlighting the discrimination being faced by them, which was then resolved at the diplomatic level.
Meanwhile, the DC said: “We are glad that the coordination through the WhatsApp group has expedited the evacuation of our area residents and the shifting of other people from sensitive to safer places.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy, India tells UNSC
Tirumurti said India has managed to facilitate the safe retu...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's in Kiev, not hiding
In the video posted on his Facebook page late Monday night, ...
CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz
Over the last one week, Cruz has said that the bilateral rel...
Discrimination against Sikhs has increased in US, lawmakers told
'TSA profiling for Sikh Americans and other minority groups ...
Govt will keep focusing on women empowerment with emphasis on dignity, opportunity: PM Modi
Nari Shakti to be at forefront of India's development journe...