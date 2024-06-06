'Can never back any bloc with Congress presence': SAD rules out support to INDIA bloc

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 6

Punjab’s Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday ruled out supporting the Congress led opposition INDIA bloc and said there was no question of them joining any grouping, which has a Congress presence.

“We can never be part of any bloc or alliance, which has participation and presence of the Congress. That’s our principled stand on account of Operation Blue Star and later the 1984 Sikh carnage,” veteran Akali Dal leader Naresh Gujral told The Tribune on Thursday.

Asked if the party was open to supporting BJP led NDA, Gujral said, “For that to happen the BJP has to make the first move. If we receive a call from the BJP our core committee will meet and decide. But support to INDIA bloc is out of question.”

SAD and BJP parted ways in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections fighting alone. BJP was routed and Akalis won just one seat, Bathinda, where Harsimrat Kaur Badal retained the segment.

Both NDA and INDIA bloc have been in touch with allies, independents and former partners in the wake of Lok Sabha poll results though the NDA government formation is now a done thing with kingmakers TDP and JDU pledging support to Narendra Modi as prime minister.

Modi is expected to take oath on June 8.

