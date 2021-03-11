Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, says Punjab DGP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

DGP VK Bhawra today said Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar was behind the killing of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa today. Goldy Brar, belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has staked responsibility for the murder.

Addressing a press conference here, the DGP said as per the investigation so far, the killing was linked to the murder of student leader and Youth Akali Dal member Vicky Middukhera, who was gunned down on May 4 last year. He said Moosewala’s former manager Shaganpreet Singh was one of the suspects in Middukhera’s killing. It was alleged that the four assailants had stayed at his house. Shaganpreet was questioned by the Punjab Police, but not arrested in the case. Later, he fled to Australia.

About Goldy Brar Gangster Satenderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, belongs to Muktsar and is believed to be hiding in Canada

His father Shamsher Singh was an ASI, who was given compulsory retirement after his alleged involvement in a murder case last year

Sources say gangsters active in Punjab operate via code names. Goldy was once addressed as ‘doctor’

Gangsters name their aides as per the responsibility assigned to them and they keep changing these

In his Facebook post, Goldy claimed that Moosewala was involved in the murders of Middukhera and Gurlala Brar who were their friends. The DGP said at least 30 bullets were fired from different guns in the incident.

“We have formed a special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of the Bathinda IG to investigate the case further,” Bhawra said. The SIT members include Mansa SP (Investigation) Dharamveer Singh, Bathinda DSP (Investigation) Vishawajeet Singh and Mansa CIA incharge Prithipal Singh. The state police chief said Moosewala’s security cover was scaled down to free personnel for deployment during the Operation Bluestar anniversary next month.

The DGP said Moosewala had left his house around 4.30 pm along with Gurwinder Singh (neighbour) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin). Moosewala was driving his Mahindra Thar when the attack took place. The DGP said when Moosewala reached Jawahar Ke village, he was followed by a white Corolla. He was intercepted from the front by two vehicles, including a white Bolero and a dark grey Scorpio.

The DGP directed the IG (Bathinda Range) Pardeep Yadav, Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora and Bathinda SSP J Elanchezian to camp in Mansa, while the ADGP (Law and Order) has mobilised the required force to nab the murderers.

