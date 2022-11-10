Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claims responsibility for Sirsa Dera follower killing

Chandigarh/Moga, November 10
In a new twist to Dera follower Pradeep Sharma's murder in Kotkapura, Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Canada –based gangster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the murder.
Punjab police official say they can neither deny nor confirm the claim at this juncture.
Also read: Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura
The claims were made by Goldy Brar via a social media post.
Goldy Brar is hiding in Canada and is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The cyber crime wing of Punjab Police has begun investigations into the claims made by Goldy Brar. In his post, Brar wrote: "I, Goldy Brar (Lawrence Bishnoi Group) take responsibility for the murder of Bargari sacrilege case accused Pardeep in Kotakpura today, " adding, "For the past seven years, three governments have changed and they have not been able to give justice to the sacrilege incidents." He wrote that whoever will disrespects any religion, the same will happen to him." "The Hindu-Sikh brothers have taken this revenge together because Guru Sahib is common to all," he added.
